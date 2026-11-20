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George Lam’s 1987 hit song Gan Ai Gan Zuo (Dare To Love, Dare To Do) is featured in the game’s sprawling soundtrack.

Cruising down the neon-drenched streets of the fictional US state of Leonida in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) usually calls for high-octane hip-hop, synth-wave or classic American rock.

But players who happened to dial into the in-game radio station Kaleidoscope FM following the blockbuster video game’s Nov 19 release were greeted by an unexpected dose of 1980s Hong Kong nostalgia: the soaring tenor of Cantopop legend George Lam.

Gamers in Hong Kong and across the Chinese-speaking community quickly lit up social media after discovering Lam’s 1987 hit song Gan Ai Gan Zuo (Dare To Love, Dare To Do) tucked into GTA VI’ s sprawling soundtrack.

The track is Lam’s iconic Cantonese cover of American rock band Starship’s 1987 chart-topper Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.

While game developer Rockstar Games could have easily licensed the English original, many fans applauded the developers for opting for Lam’s Cantonese rendition instead, calling it an inspired Easter egg that instantly bridges the East and West.

“I never expected to hear a song by George Lam on GTA VI,” Hong Kong media outlet Sing Tao Headline quoted one player as saying.

On Instagram, one user recalled growing up with the Cantonese track before discovering Starship’s version: “Fun fact, while I was living in China back in the late 80s, I first heard George Lam’s version. When I came to the (US) in early 90s, that was when I heard the original and George Lam’s version was a cover. Credit to Lam’s version, it actually sounds amazing.”

Another Instagram user said: “Wow, this takes me back to my early childhood with my dad blasting this in the car. On a cassette tape, of course.”

A third commenter linked the cameo to a broader revival of classic Hong Kong pop, saying: “First The Weeknd, now this. HK is reliving the golden era of music.”

The remark referenced the Canadian singer’s 2026 track Hong Kong, which samples Mandopop singer Faye Wong’s 1993 hit Monsoon.

Still, eagle-eyed and sharp-eared netizens were quick to spot a tiny cultural hiccup in GTA VI .

On the game’s radio interface, the song’s title is rendered in hanyu pinyin (Gan Ai Gan Zuo) rather than its actual Cantonese romanisation, Gam Oi Gam Zou. For die-hard Cantopop purists, it was a minor linguistic quirk in an otherwise thrilling surprise.

Lam, 79, has won numerous accolades since his debut in 1976. Considered one of Hong Kong’s pioneering artistes, the celebrated tenor has released more than 40 albums in English, Mandarin and Cantonese.

Beyond Dare To Love, Dare To Do, his powerhouse vocals anchored A Man Of Determination, the stirring theme song for actor Jet Li’s Once Upon A Time In China martial arts movie series (1991 to 1997), as well as the beloved 1992 romantic duet Choice with his wife, fellow Cantopop icon Sally Yeh.

Lam and Yeh, who tied the knot in 1996, played to a packed Singapore Indoor Stadium just months ago on April 4 during their We Are One world tour.

Fresh off a stop in China’s Nanjing on Nov 14, the duo are set to take the stage next in Las Vegas on Dec 19 and 20.