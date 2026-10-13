Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

‘Can’t wait to see the family again’: Celeb photographer Russel Wong on Crazy Rich Asians sequel

Singaporean celebrity photographer Russel Wong shared a photo of Crazy Rich Asians cast members on his Instagram on Oct 10.

Nine years after filming Crazy Rich Asians (2018) in Singapore, its cast members are still keeping in touch in a WhatsApp group chat.

Singaporean celebrity photographer Russel Wong revealed the enduring bond among the local and international stars of the hit Hollywood romantic comedy movie in an Instagram post on Oct 9, celebrating the recent news that the long-awaited sequel will take the form of an HBO series.

“The family reunion you’ve been waiting for,” he wrote , sharing a throwback group photograph taken after the movie’s lavish wedding banquet scene set in Gardens by the Bay.

“Nine years later, we still have a WhatsApp group from that little summer movie we did in 2017.”

The 65-year-old added: “A family that gossips together stays together. Can’t wait to see the family again.”

Wong, who made a cameo as celebrity photographer Russel Wing in the film, also congratulated author Kevin Kwan, screenwriter Adele Lim, director Jon M. Chu and cast members including Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding, Constance Wu and Ronny Chieng.

HBO announced on Oct 8 that it had ordered an eight-episode, hour-long drama series continuing the story of Crazy Rich Asians based on Kwan’s book series of the same name.

Wu, Golding and Chieng will reprise their roles as Rachel Chu, Nick Young and Eddie Cheng respectively, while Oscar winner Yeoh will return as Nick’s formidable mother Eleanor Young.

Lim, who co-wrote the film, will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Kwan and Chu.

Celebrating the announcement on Instagram on Oct 8, the Malaysia-born screenwriter said fans would get “eight episodes of crazy rich magic”.

Kwan said in a statement: “I am thrilled that the Crazy Rich Asians family is getting back together thanks to HBO and Warner Bros. Television.”

He added that fans had been patiently waiting for the sequel and that seeing his characters come alive with the greater storytelling scope of an HBO series was “a dream come true”.

Chu added the film’s success had changed his life.

“Since then, this cast has become movie stars, superheroes, arena-filling performers and even an Oscar winner, so bringing everyone back together feels like coming home,” he said.

“It’s been incredible watching audiences make this movie part of their lives, from mahjong nights to becoming the ultimate airplane movie, and I can’t wait to share what comes next.”

Production is expected to begin in 2027, although a premiere date, filming locations and other cast members have not been announced.

Made on a reported US$30 million budget, it grossed more than US$239 million worldwide.

The film was hailed as a watershed moment for Asian representation in Hollywood, becoming the first major Hollywood studio film with a predominantly Asian cast since The Joy Luck Club (1993).

It also put Singapore landmarks such as Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay in the international spotlight.