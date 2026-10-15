Can WWE still mint Hollywood stars? The Street Fighter movie is the test

BEVERLY HILLS, California – Cody Rhodes, one of the current faces of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), wore a dark pinstripe suit as he neatly ate chicken Parmesan at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills, a hot spot for the Hollywood directors and executives he wants to be around.

On a previous visit, Rhodes recalled, a server who recognised him delivered a cappuccino with his logo – an American flag-themed skull with wings – printed onto the foam. But on this Tuesday afternoon, the image was of the wrestler and his Siberian husky.