Straitstimes.com header logo

Can WWE still mint Hollywood stars? The Street Fighter movie is the test

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Cody Rhodes in Street Fighter, and Roman Reigns’ character poster in Street Fighter.

Cody Rhodes in Street Fighter and Roman Reigns’ character poster in Street Fighter.

PHOTOS: UIP

Emmanuel Morgan

BEVERLY HILLS, California – Cody Rhodes, one of the current faces of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), wore a dark pinstripe suit as he neatly ate chicken Parmesan at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills, a hot spot for the Hollywood directors and executives he wants to be around.

On a previous visit, Rhodes recalled, a server who recognised him delivered a cappuccino with his logo – an American flag-themed skull with wings – printed onto the foam. But on this Tuesday afternoon, the image was of the wrestler and his Siberian husky.

See more on

Movies

Actors

Wrestling

Gaming/Video games

Celebrities

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.