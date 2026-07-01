Could award-winning animated film The Violinist be Singapore’s first true Oscar contender?

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The Violinist’s film-maker Ervin Han (left) and Singaporean executive producer Justin Deimen with the Cristal trophy, the top prize at the prestigious Annecy International Animation Film Festival; still of the animated film (right).

SINGAPORE – When Ervin Han first encountered Princess Mononoke as an undergraduate, he did not just discover an animated film.

He realised what animation could be.

The 1997 Studio Ghibli classic showed him that the art form could hold complex emotions, explore difficult histories and tell stories that were as powerful and human as any live-action movie featuring flesh-and-blood actors.

It was a revelation for the Singaporean director, who until then had not considered himself an arts person despite growing up surrounded by creativity.

That epiphany almost three decades ago has led Han to a milestone for Singapore animation.

The Violinist, which he and Spanish animation veteran Raul Garcia directed, recently snagged the Cristal Award at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival – the highest honour in the feature film competition at what is regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious animation festivals.

The 114-minute English-language film also won the SACEM Award for Best Original Soundtrack at the festival, which ran from June 21 to 27 in Annecy, France.

Set in Singapore during the colonial era, the Japanese Occupation and the turbulent decades that followed, the hand-drawn feature is about two childhood friends, Fei and Kai, whose lives are transformed by love, separation and the upheavals of war.

Even though The Violinist, which made its world premiere at Annecy, received a standing ovation of about 11 minutes, Han did not expect to win anything. Competition was stiff with many great French films, including French-Belgian animation Iron Boy, which won the Un Certain Regard Special Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The jury at Annecy praised The Violinist for its “profoundly moving experience that combines the emotional power of music, deeply felt performances, and the sweeping historical scale of its story”.

For Han, also the co-writer and creator of the original story, the all-important announcement of triumph felt surreal and overwhelming. “It was a mix of emotions,” he says.

There was happiness and pride, but also a sense of disbelief that a film that began as a small local animation project had reached a global stage.

The Violinist was produced on a budget of about $6 million by Han’s animation studio Robot Playground Media, Spain’s TV ON Producciones, and Italy’s Altri Occhi. It is supported by Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), with other public institutions and broadcasters from all three countries.

The achievement at Annecy has inevitably sparked conversations about what could come next, including being a hot contender during awards season, culminating in the 2027 Academy Awards.

After all, the Cristal – dubbed the “Palme d’Or of animation” – is regarded as a springboard to an Academy Award nomination in the best animated feature category.

French film Arco (2025) made the cut after receiving both the Cristal and SACEM awards.

Latvia’s Flow (2024) scooped both the Jury and Audience awards at Annecy, then went on to take home the Oscar.

Danish animated documentary Flee (2021) secured the Cristal in 2021 and scored three Oscar nominations, including best international feature film.

Mainstream Hollywood offerings that won Cristals, such as Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr Fox (2009) and Henry Selick’s Coraline (2009), also added Oscar nominations to their haul.

The Violinist explores the relationship between two childhood friends, Kai and Fei, voiced by Singapore actors Ayden Sng and Fang Rong. PHOTO: ROBOT PLAYGROUND MEDIA

Submissions for general categories at the 2027 Academy Awards open from August, but Han, 51, is cautious about getting ahead of himself.

“There has been talk about it, but it is too soon,” he demurs. “A lot of things have to happen and align for that to even be a possibility.”

For The Violinist’s Singaporean executive producer Justin Deimen, 41, the Annecy triumph is not just a moment of recognition but also a turning point in how the film will be positioned globally.

“It really became a game changer on a creative and commercial level,” he says.

For now, the duo are focused on the film’s next act – preparing a Mandarin dub for competition at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards in November, and a mid-September theatrical release in Singapore through Golden Village.

The unlikely animator

Han grew up in a family deeply connected to Singapore’s arts scene. His father is playwright Han Lao Da, 78, a Cultural Medallion recipient, while his mother Koh Hwee Peck, 81, is a prominent theatre actress, director and drama educator.

Despite being surrounded by the arts while growing up, Han did not immediately follow that path as he was “not really into it” at the time.

It was only when he was studying media and marketing at Murdoch University in Perth, Australia, in 1996 that his perspective changed and he developed an interest in Studio Ghibli’s Japanese films.

Unlike Disney’s output that he had encountered as a child, Princess Mononoke and other Studio Ghibli films did not feel like they were made only for kids. They dealt with morality, conflict, humanity and the relationships between people and the world around them.

(From left) The Violinist’s directors Raul Garcia and Ervin Han, and producers Paloma Mora and Cristiano Bortone at Annecy International Animation Film Festival. PHOTO: ROBOT PLAYGROUND MEDIA

For Han , animation became a serious storytelling medium.

Studio Ghibli’s influence on him was so strong that he even has a tattoo inspired by the dagger from Princess Mononoke – a personal reminder of the film that changed the direction of his life.

That passion eventually led him to co-found Robot Playground Media in 2013 with the goal of creating original animation from Singapore that can connect with audiences beyond its shores. He previously worked at the Media Development Authority as its manager of industry development (animation) and media production, and at animation company Scrawl Studios as its vice-president of development.

Some of Robot Playground’s notable projects include the 2021 National Day Parade show film We Will Get There and award-winning adult animated series Downstairs (2019 to 2023).

From a short film to a decade-long dream

The story of The Violinist began with a much smaller project.



It is based on Robot Playground Media’s debut short film The Violin (2015), produced as part of the Singapore Memory Project, a national initiative commemorating Singapore’s 50th anniversary of independence.

The short film used a violin as a storytelling device, following its journey through different moments in Singapore’s history. It was a simple but powerful idea: rather than using dialogue, music would carry memories across generations.

The positive response to The Violin encouraged the team to think bigger. Could this story become a feature? The Violinist was born, and Han wanted it to be rooted in Singapore, but also universal.

“If we are going to make a feature film, it has to be a story about who we are,” he says.

The journey would take nearly a decade.

Development began in the mid-2010s, with the team refining the story, building partnerships and seeking funding. By 2018, the ambitious project began attracting international interest.

Then the pandemic hit.

Like many film productions at the time , The Violinist faced uncertainty. Potential partners pulled out, plans changed, and the team questioned whether their labour of love could continue.

But it was difficult for Han to walk away from it after years of work and seeing how much the team had invested emotionally in the project.

Eventually, support from local and international partners helped bring the film to completion, with a global production team working across different countries.

Music as a lead character

At the centre of Fei and Kai’s story is the violin – an instrument that carries the pair’s shared memories and becomes a symbol of resilience across generations.

Through music, the film explores how art can preserve human connections even through some of history’s darkest moments.

The Violinist makes history as Singapore’s first win at the acclaimed Annecy International Animation Film Festival. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

To Han, who neither plays the violin nor is musically trained, the stringed instrument provided the emotional language of the film, expressing what words cannot.

A violin can sound delicate and vulnerable, but also powerful and dramatic. It can carry grief, hope and memory.

That made it the perfect instrument for a story about two childhood friends whose lives are shaped by love, loss and historical events.

But choosing to spotlight the violin also created one of the film’s biggest technical challenges.

Animating a musician is not simply about drawing someone holding an instrument. The team had to capture the details: the movement of the bow, the position of the hands, the posture and the emotion behind the performance.

Animators spent months studying violin performances and working with references to ensure the movements felt authentic.

The Violinist will have a theatrical release in Singapore in mid-September through Golden Village. PHOTO: ROBOT PLAYGROUND MEDIA

For a film titled The Violinist, getting the music wrong was never an option. After all, it did more than just make up a soundtrack – it became a main character.

The original score was composed by Golden Horse Award-winning Singapore musician Ricky Ho, together with Spanish composer Isabel Latorre.

Han first connected with Ho in early 2024 after receiving a recommendation while attending the Tokyo International Film Festival in 2023. While Ho was initially hesitant to join, the opportunity to work on a Singapore story appealed to him.

Ho spent about a year developing the score, while Han approached the process through feelings rather than technical musical language.

The final violin performances were recorded by Singapore violinist Joy Yong, whose playing gave the animation its musical authenticity.

Singapore’s animation moment

Ng Cher Pong, chief executive officer of IMDA, says the agency is proud to have supported The Violinist’s successful journey, adding that IMDA will continue to support Han and his team as the film heads to the big screen here and furthers its global ambitions.

Deimen believes part of The Violinist’s impact is to create a blueprint for future Singapore and South-east Asian animations.

“A film like this has created almost like a mini infrastructure to be built on now,” he says, pointing to the way the production brought together talent, studios and collaborators across different countries.

Singaporean animator Ervin Han hopes that local audiences will respond well to The Violinist, saying that this would a better validation than winning awards. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Han – who is currently working on Wu-La, which is based on Wu-La World, a play written and co-directed by his father and the late playwright and Cultural Medallion recipient Kuo Pao Kun – also hopes The Violinist can inspire future animators to pick up a pencil or open a computer and start creating .

Golden Horse or Oscar recognition would be a source of pride, but the greatest reward, he says, would not be just another trophy.

Instead, his biggest dream is closer to home.

Says Han: “ I personally don’t need the Oscar to validate the film. What would mean more is if local audiences respond to it, if people will fill the cinema seats and continue to talk about it in years to come.”