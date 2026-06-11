‘Call me Captain Yo’: TVB star Yoyo Chen impresses fans by piloting a plane in real life

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Hong Kong actress-model Yoyo Chen shared photos on June 9 of her dressed in a crisp white pilot shirt.

Hong Kong actress-model Yoyo Chen, 44, has left fans in awe after sharing a series of photos and videos of herself flying a plane.

In an Instagram post on June 9 , she wrote : “Call me Captain Yo!”

In the photos, she can be seen dressed in a crisp white pilot shirt complete with epaulettes and cap, striking confident poses in front of the aircraft.

The carousel also includes videos of her in the cockpit, where she takes control of a light aircraft under the guidance of a professional instructor.

She remains calm and focused throughout the flight – even managing to snap selfies midair.

“I never thought I would actually get the chance to fly a plane. At one point I even felt like I was filming Triumph In The Skies 3,” she wrote, referring to the popular TVB drama about aviation.

“I believe that as long as you want it, and as long as you dare to try, life is full of endless possibilities.”

She added that she has since fallen in love with flying, describing the experience as “healing” and saying it is a dream she can now tick off her bucket list.

The post quickly went viral, with fellow celebrities and fans flooding the comments with praise. They also congratulated her for making her dream a reality. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK