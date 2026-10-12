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C-drama star Zhou Yiran likes to ‘recharge’ at home – when he’s not racing Lamborghinis

Chinese actor-singer-racer Zhou Yiran at Louis Vuitton’s Savoir Rever showcase at Allanbrooke Estate in Sentosa on Oct 11.

SINGAPORE – Amid the fantastical creations at Louis Vuitton’s Savoir Rever showcase in Singapore, Zhou Yiran found himself drawn to something unexpectedly playful.

The 25-year-old Chinese actor-singer thought a game machine would be perfect to take home and play with friends.

He was also fascinated by the French maison’s elaborate trunks, which open up to reveal everything from a dressing table and watch cabinet to a drinks cabinet, cigar cabinet and even a camp bed.

When The Straits Times met the newly appointed Friend of the House at the Louis Vuitton by-invitation showcase on Oct 11 before the Singapore Grand Prix finals, the setting was particularly apt.

Unlike many celebrities in town for the night race, Zhou was not simply there as a motorsport fan. He is a competitive racing driver himself.

He began racing competitively in 2023 after meeting a racing coach while filming C-drama Reborn (2025). His involvement in the sport has since become increasingly serious.

In July, Zhou and fellow driver Liu Taiji competed for Frankenstein Racing at the China GT Championship’s Zhuhai round in a Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2.

They finished second overall in their first GTC race and took top honours in the GTC AM class. China GT describes itself as China’s only top-level national supercar championship certified by the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of China.

Chinese actor-singer-racer Zhou Yiran with a collectible Louis Vuitton pinball machine at the Savoir Rever showcase. PHOTO: LOUIS VUITTON

In September, Zhou and two teammates participated in Shanghai 8 Hours 2026, where the trio were placed third in the endurance eight-hour racing event.

When asked which Formula 1 drivers he follows, Zhou – who experienced his first Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 11 – named Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

His choices proved prescient. Zhou was at the Louis Vuitton Paddock Suite at the Singapore Grand Prix to witness Verstappen’s first-ever victory at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, with Leclerc finishing second.

For viewers who know Zhou from television rather than the racetrack, however, a very different image likely comes to mind.

Born in Chongqing in 2000, he entered show business as a singer in 2017 before moving into acting. He is perhaps best known internationally for playing the reserved student Zhang Lurang opposite Chinese actress Zhang Miaoyi in the 2023 coming-of-age romance When I Fly Towards You.

Chinese actor-singer-racer Zhou Yiran at Louis Vuitton’s Savoir Rever showcase. PHOTO: LOUIS VUITTON

In 2026, he starred opposite rising Chinese actress Bao Shangen in wuxia romance Generation To Generation, and also appeared in historical drama Ashes To Crown, where he shared the screen with popular Chinese actress Chen Duling.

But away from the cameras, elaborate costumes and racing overalls, Zhou describes his life in strikingly low-key terms.

“Actually, my private life is very simple,” he tells ST in Mandarin.

“I spend a lot of time in a state of recharging. When I’m recharging, I might just stay at home.”

Otherwise, he spends his free time doing things he enjoys – which can mean driving or heading to the racetrack to get behind the wheel of a race car.

That homebody streak perhaps explains why, among all the pieces at Savoir Rever, the pinball machine immediately made him picture an evening at home with friends.

The showcase, staged at the historic Allanbrooke Estate in Sentosa under the theme The Nature Of A Dream, brings together Louis Vuitton’s exceptional trunks, high jewellery, high watchmaking, and Objets Nomades, the luxury brand’s limited-edition collection of travel-inspired furniture and home objects.

If Zhou’s interests range widely, his approach to acting is more considered.

Asked what kind of character excites him most at this point in his career, he says he does not necessarily think in terms of seeking out the biggest “challenge”.

Instead, he prefers roles that have some compatibility with who he is. He can then add his own ideas or characteristics to the character to make the role “richer” and more three-dimensional.

And despite having worked in both modern and period productions, he will not be drawn into choosing a favourite.

Costume and contemporary dramas may be very different in terms of performance and styling, he explains, but what matters more is whether he responds to the character and the script.

“As long as you feel the character works and you think the story and script are good, I think you can give it a try,” he says.

Chinese actor-singer-racer Zhou Yiran at Louis Vuitton’s Savoir Rever showcase. PHOTO: LOUIS VUITTON

His second visit to Singapore has also given him a little more time to get acquainted with the city – although its tropical weather remains one of his strongest impressions.

“Singapore is quite a hot place,” he says, adding that it would be a particularly good destination to escape China’s winter.

When it comes to cuisine, seafood comes to mind. But one Singapore dish from his previous visit has stuck with him.

“Bak kut teh,” he says, repeating the name as if to make sure he got it right.

“I thought it was pretty good.”