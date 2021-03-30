Burglars broke into Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's house while they were home

LOS ANGELES - Singers Shawn Mendes, 22, and Camila Cabello, 24, were in their Los Angeles home last week when burglars broke in through a window.

According to entertainment website TMZ, when the intruders realised the couple were inside, they grabbed the keys to his Mercedes SUV and took off in it.

The police were called but the culprits had already escaped. No arrests have been made so far and investigations are still ongoing.

The couple have been dating since 2019 and spent much of last year riding out the pandemic at home, doing things like taking long walks, getting a new puppy and writing new songs.

Canadian singer-songwriter Mendes released an album, Wonder, last December and revealed that every song he'd ever written was about Cabello, who is Cuban-American.

One of the songs on his album, 24 Hours, talked about getting serious quickly in a relationship. He said in an interview on chat show Entertainment Tonight in December that he and Cabello, who both started their musical careers as teens, have discussed getting engaged.

He said: "She's been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don't know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don't want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person."