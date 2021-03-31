Burglars broke into Mendes and Cabello's home while they were inside

LOS ANGELES • Singers Shawn Mendes, 22, and Camila Cabello, 24, were in their Los Angeles home last week when burglars broke in through a window.

Entertainment website TMZ reported that when the intruders realised the couple were inside, they grabbed the keys to his Mercedes sport utility vehicle and took off in it.

The police were called, but the culprits had escaped. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

The couple have been dating since 2019 and spent much of last year riding out the pandemic at home, doing things like taking long walks, caring for their puppy and writing songs.

Canadian singer-songwriter Mendes released an album, Wonder, in December and revealed that every song he had written was about Cabello, who is CubanAmerican. One of the songs on his album, 24 Hours, talked about getting serious quickly in a relationship.

He said on chat show Entertainment Tonight in December that he and Cabello, who started their musical careers as teens, have discussed getting engaged.

"She's been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I know we are really young, so I don't want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person."