Bukit Merah residents get discount at star's eatery

Getai star-turned-live streamer Wang Lei, who recently opened a Chinese restaurant, is offering residents of Bukit Merah a 20 per cent discount.

During a live stream at his Royal Dragon Restaurant in Chinatown with director Jack Neo to drum up publicity, Wang was asked if he would welcome those from Bukit Merah, given that the area has had many Covid-19 cases.

Since the number of cases began rising in the area last month, businesses there, especially those run by hawkers and market stall holders, have been badly hit.

In an interview with Shinmin Daily News on Sunday, Wang, 60, said: "When I heard the question, I was stunned. Just because there are many people infected in Bukit Merah, does that mean the residents are not welcome?"

Not only did he say he would not ostracise them, but he also decided on the spot to offer a 20 per cent discount if they showed their identity cards as proof of their address.

The offer is valid until National Day on Aug 9.

Even though he has not held an official opening due to restrictions on gatherings, the fine-dining restaurant - which has 25 tables and eight private rooms - was full on Sunday, said Wang, who pivoted to selling seafood and other products on live stream during the pandemic.

He claimed 20 per cent of his customers were from Bukit Merah and added: "I believe in the Singapore Government, so I'm not the least bit worried. As a Singaporean, we should not be prejudiced against those who live in Bukit Merah."