BTS win big at Mnet Asian Music Awards

SEOUL • K-pop powerhouse BTS were the biggest winner at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (Mama) on Sunday.

The septet won the major awards of Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for their English song Dynamite, Album of the Year for Map Of The Soul: 7 and Worldwide Icon of the Year.

BTS also won Best Male Group, Best Dance Performance Male Group and Best Music Video for Dynamite.

The boy band were also in the top 10 of the Worldwide Fans Choice.

BTS had previously won Artist of the Year at the awards from 2016 to last year and Album of the Year in 2018 and last year.

They performed the tracks On, Dynamite and Life Goes On at the ceremony this year.

BTS singer Suga did not appear on stage as he was recovering from shoulder surgery, but he thanked fans via telephone when the group received the Album of the Year accolade.

Blackpink won for Best Female Group and Best Dance Performance Female Group for their song How You Like That.

They also placed in the top 10 of the Worldwide Fans Choice.

The Best Male Artist went to Baekhyun of boy band Exo, while the Best Female Artist went to IU.

IU also won Best Vocal Performance - Solo for her song Blueming and Best Collaboration for the song Eight, which featured Suga.

The Best Vocal Performance - Group went to girl group Mamamoo for their song Hip.

The Best New Male Artist went to boy band Treasure, while girl group Weeekly were named Best New Female Artist.

South Korean singer BoA, who released her 10th Korean-language album Better last Tuesday, won the Inspired Achievement award for her 20th year in the K-pop industry.

Hong Kong singer G.E.M. was one of the winners for Best Asian Artist, while Taiwanese singer Chih Siou was one of the winners for Best New Asian Artist.

The ceremony this year was hosted by Descendants Of The Sun (2016) star Song Joong-ki, who is among the South Korean celebrities who lent their support to SG Cares Giving Week 2020.

The Mama, which has previously been held in cities such as Singapore, Hong Kong and Seoul, was held virtually in Paju city, South Korea, this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The artists wore masks when they went on stage to accept their awards, with staff seen disinfecting the microphones after they left the stage.