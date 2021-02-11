BTS will reunite for MTV Unplugged

Fans of boy band BTS are rejoicing as they will be able to watch all seven members performing together soon.

The South Korean group, which has become a global phenomenon, will be appearing on the MTV Unplugged series on Feb 23 in the United States. The acoustic concert will also air around the world.

Band member Min Yoon-gi, better known as Suga, had been out of action after shoulder surgery in November. He will be back from his hiatus for this concert.

The long-running series, which was a staple of MTV's programming, featured big names such as Eric Clapton and Mariah Carey in the 1990s and, most recently, Miley Cyrus last year.

The upcoming concert promises rare stripped-down versions of BTS' biggest hits, such as Dynamite, their first all-English single, and Life Goes On, as well as songs from their latest album, BE.

Even with most of their events and concerts on hold due to the pandemic, BTS had a bountiful 2020, topping charts and sweeping a slew of awards internationally.