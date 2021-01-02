BTS usher in new year with online concert

GOYANG (South Korea) • Global K-pop sensation BTS celebrated New Year's Eve with an online concert on Thursday, along with other K-pop groups from their management agency Big Hit Entertainment and fans from around the world.

American singers Halsey and Lauv, as well as DJ Steve Aoki, who have all collaborated with BTS in recent years, joined on a special stage by connecting remotely.

The seven-member BTS also took part in a short online fan meeting, reading messages and playing a game, which fans could toggle to among multiple screens.

"I hope you wrap up the end of the year well and I'd like to see you in person soon," said BTS rapper Suga, who is recovering from a shoulder surgery.

The concert at Goyang, northwest of Seoul, was originally scheduled to be held simultaneously online and offline, but in-person attendance was cancelled due to a new wave of Covid-19 infections in South Korea.

Last year, BTS had to call off their tour of nearly 40 concerts in Asia, Europe and the United States, which had been scheduled to begin last April, as the coronavirus spread around the world.

They played a virtual concert last October, drawing more than 990,000 viewers from 191 countries and fetching about 50 billion won (S$60.9 million) in ticket sales.

With the concert on Thursday, the boy band wrapped up a record-breaking year with three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming the first K-pop group to receive a Grammy Award nomination.

REUTERS