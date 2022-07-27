BTS the most nominated group at MTV Video Music Awards with four nods

LOS ANGELES - K-pop juggernaut BTS is the most nominated group at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards with four nods, while rappers Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X top the solo list with seven each.

MTV announced the nominees on Tuesday (July 26), who also included Harry Styles and Doja Cat with six nominations each, and Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd with five.

In addition to being nominated for Best K-Pop, which BTS had won for the past three years, the septet are also in the running for Best Choreography for Permission To Dance, Best Metaverse Performance for Minecraft and Best Visual Effects for My Universe, their hit collaboration with British band Coldplay.

Other K-pop acts such as Seventeen, Twice, Blackpink, Lisa, Stray Kids and Itzy have also been nominated.

BTS took home two awards at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, including Group of the Year, which they won with 25 million online votes.

Nominees for this year's Group of the Year and Song of the Summer will be announced on a later date, with the winners to be decided on social media.

The awards will take place on Aug 28 at New Jersey's Prudential Center.