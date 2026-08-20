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BTS’ Swim nominated for Song of the Year at MTV VMAs

The group became the first Korean act nominated in the category with Dynamite in 2021.

SEOUL - BTS’ Swim has been nominated for Song of the Year at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), putting the K-pop septet in contention for one of the ceremony’s top honours.

The lead track from BTS’ fifth studio album, Arirang, was among the nominees announced on Aug 18.

It will compete against songs including Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter’s Bring Your Love, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson’s Stateside and Raye’s Where Is My Husband.

The nomination marks BTS’ second time competing for Song of the Year. The group became the first Korean act nominated in the category with Dynamite in 2021.

Released March 20, the song Swim debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has remained on the chart for 20 consecutive weeks.

It also debuted at No. 2 on Britain’s Official Singles Chart, setting a new career high for the group.

BTS also earned a nomination for Best K-pop, giving the group a chance to take home two awards in 2026.

The boy band share the record for the most wins in the category, having won three consecutive years from 2019 to 2021.

BTS member J-Hope received a separate Best K-pop nomination for Le Sserafim’s song Spaghetti, on which he was featured.

BTS have been a regular winner at the VMAs since taking home Best Group and Best K-pop in 2019.

The group won four awards in 2020, three in 2021 and Group of the Year in 2022. Jungkook later won Song of Summer as a solo artiste with the song Seven (feat. Latto) in 2023.

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards will take place on Sept 27. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK