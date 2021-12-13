BTS sweep all 4 grand prizes at Mnet Asian Music Awards for third year

SEOUL • K-pop boy band BTS were the biggest winners of the night at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (Mama) last Saturday, sweeping nine prizes.

These include the four grand prizes of the night - Song of the Year (Butter), Album of the Year (BE), Worldwide Icon of the Year and Artist of the Year.

This is the third year in a row that they have won all four grand prize (or daesang) categories.

BTS were unable to attend the ceremony in Paju City in South Korea's Gyeonggi Province due to changes in quarantine requirements after their return from their United States concerts earlier this month.

In a pre-recorded speech, Jin from the septet thanked their fans, known as "Army", for their support, saying: "We were honoured with a precious award at 2021 Mama. Thank you very much."

Band leader RM added: "For all those who had difficult times this year, we tried new things in making music and worked hard to share strength and comfort with them.

"Thank you for empathising with our heartfelt music and enjoying it with us."

BTS also won Best Group (Male), Best Dance Performance (Male Group), Best Music Video, TikTok Favourite Moment and a Worldwide Fan's Choice Top 10.

Best Group (Female) went to Twice, Best Male Artist to Baekhyun and Best Female Artist to IU.