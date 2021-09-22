BTS speak and perform at UN summit

UNITED NATIONS • It was not exactly the audience to which they are accustomed, but K-pop sensation BTS had another sort of world stage on Monday as they addressed the United Nations (UN).

The seven-member band, clad in subdued dark suits, said they hoped to rally young people to look at how to work towards the Sustainable Development Goals - UN benchmarks on which the world has fallen increasingly behind.

With Covid-19 restrictions in force, BTS spoke before a largely empty General Assembly, with delegates in the front rows listening in silence and occasionally snapping a picture by phone.

After their remarks, the pop stars played a pre-recorded music video of their track, Permission To Dance, as they showed their dance moves throughout the General Assembly and on the global body's lawn facing the East River.

BTS members told the session that they were "heartbroken" when they cancelled their latest tour because of the pandemic and that they had asked other young people to share their perspectives on being the "Covid-19 lost generation", with life disrupted since early last year.

"There were times during the past two years when I too felt bewildered and troubled, but still we hear people cry out, 'Let's live on, let's make the best of this moment,'" singer Jin, 28, said as he recounted responses the band had received from young people.

"We can't stand still in taking on new challenges when we're in the ideal time of our lives."

The band said they had been vaccinated against Covid-19 and noted that young people were "searching for answers" on how to fight climate change.

BTS were introduced by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who has given the band diplomatic passports in the latest effort by Seoul to seize on the global popularity of K-pop.

The Sustainable Development Goals include eradicating extreme poverty around the world by 2030.

But the UN says the Covid-19 pandemic has set the effort back by years, with more than 100 million people thrown back into poverty and hunger, in addition to more than 4.5 million people who have died.

"It would be easy to lose hope. But we are not hopeless or helpless," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the session.

"We have a path to recovery if we choose to take it."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE