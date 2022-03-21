BTS singer Jin recovers from finger surgery

SEOUL • South Korean singer Jin of K-pop sensation BTS is currently recovering from an operation after injuring his finger.

The news was disclosed by Bighit Music, the group's record label, on the online fan platform Weverse last Saturday.

In a statement released in four languages, including English and Korean, Bighit wrote: "Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday.

"He consulted the doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged."

The label said Jin, 29, went for the operation to repair the extensor in his left index finger last Friday afternoon and was discharged from hospital the next morning.

"He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilisation and a speedy recovery," it said.

"Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and to resume his activities in good health."

Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, tested positive for Covid-19 in December, along with fellow BTS members Suga and band leader RM, after their return from a series of concerts in the United States.

They were followed by Jimin in January and V last month.

The five have since recovered from the infection.

Last week, BTS concluded their first in-person concerts in Seoul in more than two years.

The septet are scheduled to return to the US next month and will be performing at the upcoming Grammy awards on April 3, for which they have been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The band will then hold four live concerts in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.