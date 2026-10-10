BTS’ RM urges fans to stop gathering outside hotels during world tour

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A vendor sells products bearing pictures of members of BTS outside Estadio San Marcos before a concert by the K-pop boy band in Lima, Peru, on Oct 9.

SEOUL – BTS leader RM has urged fans to stop gathering outside the K-pop boy band’s hotels during their ongoing Arirang world tour.

The 32-year-old rapper said the crowds are disrupting members’ sleep, making life difficult for staff and disturbing other guests.

RM made the appeal on fan community platform Weverse on Oct 8 while BTS were staying in Lima, Peru, where they are performing on Oct 7, 9 and 10.

“Members and staff are having a really hard time because of people staying outside our hotel all day,” he wrote. “It’s so noisy that we can hear it inside our rooms, and everyone is having trouble sleeping.”

RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, also expressed concern about the inconvenience to other hotel guests.

He urged fans not to wait outside the band’s accommodations at their upcoming tour stops in Chile, Brazil and Argentina, as well as during their Asian leg later.

BTS will kick off their Asian tour in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Nov 19 and will perform in Singapore for four nights from Dec 17 to 22.

“We appreciate the warm welcome and enthusiasm, but if we can’t get enough rest and sleep, it will affect the performances we share with you,” he said.

His appeal follows similar requests from fellow BTS members over repeated intrusions into their privacy during the tour.

In July, V asked fans on Weverse to refrain from visiting the band’s hotels, thanking them for their enthusiasm while stressing the need to keep the members’ accommodations private.

“There are things we don’t want to share, including where we’re staying, and it also affects our condition for performances,” V wrote at the time.

In August, V and Jungkook also expressed discomfort after about 20 fans reportedly approached them at a hotel gym early one morning. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK