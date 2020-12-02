BTS most popular among Singapore listeners on Spotify

Asian music acts figure prominently in streaming service Spotify's annual year-end round-up for 2020.

K-pop's BTS are the most popular artist among local listeners, followed by Mandopop singer Jay Chou and American singer Lauv. In last year's rankings of most streamed artists, BTS were second while Chou was first.

JJ Lin retains his position as the most listened to local artist on the streaming service. He is also the fifth most listened to artist overall, behind American singer Taylor Swift at No. 4.

British singer Lewis Capaldi has two entries in the most popular song list - Someone You Loved at No. 1 and Before You Go at No. 5. Other popular songs among Singaporeans are Dance Monkey by Australian singer Tones And I, Blinding Lights by Canadian singer The Weeknd and Memories by American band Maroon 5.

Lauv's debut album How I'm Feeling, released in March, is the most streamed album in Singapore. The other top albums are BTS' Map Of The Soul: 7, Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, K-pop girl group Blackpink's The Album and The Weeknd's After Hours.

When it comes to podcasts hosted on Spotify, Singapore's top listens are OkLetsGo, Malam Seram (Scary Night), Ted Talks Daily and The Podcast. While Ted Talks Daily is American, the other three are Malay language Singapore podcasts.

In June this year, OkLetsGo's producers apologised after the current affairs podcast was criticised for the use of sexist and lewd language.

Other top Singapore artists are Stefanie Sun, Gentle Bones, Tanya Chua and Jasmine Sokko.

Besides BTS, the top groups are Blackpink, American pop rock band Maroon 5, K-pop group Twice and American electronic dance music duo The Chainsmokers.

Among Spotify users worldwide, Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny was the most streamed artist while his sophomore release YHLQMDLG was the most streamed album. Blinding Lights was the most streamed song worldwide.