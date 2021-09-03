BTS leader RM resurrects out-of-print book

SEOUL • The leader of K-pop sensation BTS has turned an out-of-print book into a bestseller in South Korea in just days, as fans flocked to get a copy after he was seen reading it.

A video released last month showed RM, 26, eating a bowl of noodles with a book titled Early Death on the table next to him.

The book, which has been out of print for more than 10 years, is about the lives and work of a dozen Korean artists who died at a young age.

The boy band's fans, who are known as Army, besieged the book's publisher Hyohyung Books trying to obtain copies and, within days, the firm announced a re-publication.

"Now Early Death has gained a new life and will be reprinted for the first time in 18 years," the publisher said on its Instagram account, adding: "RM and Army, thank you."

Sales have soared and it was the best-selling book in the art category last week, according to South Korea's largest bookstore chain Kyobo Book Centre.

RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, is known to be an avid reader and has previously recommended books to his fans.

Earlier this year, a book by a conceptual artist titled The Other Side Of Things sold out across the country a day after RM shared two photos of it online.

BTS have reached global superstardom with their single Dynamite entering the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1 last year, making them the first South Korean act to top the American chart.

The trailblazing septet are credited with generating billions of dollars for the South Korean economy, and last year their label Hybe made a high-profile stock market debut.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE