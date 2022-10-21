BTS’ Jin to perform debut solo single live at Coldplay’s concert in Argentina

SEOUL – South Korean singer Jin from K-pop sensation BTS is scheduled to release his debut solo single, The Astronaut, on Oct 28.

For fans in Argentina, they will get to see the first live performance of the song – co-written by Jin and British rock band Coldplay – when they attend the group’s concert in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires next week.

This was revealed by Coldplay on their official website, which said that Jin “will be a special guest at the band’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour Live Broadcast from Buenos Aires’ River Plate Stadium”.

The group added that the event will be shown in more than 3,500 cinemas in over 75 countries and regions on Oct 28 and 29, due to time-zone differences.

Fans in Singapore can catch it on Oct 29 at The Projector (4.30pm), as well as Golden Village VivoCity and select Shaw Theatres cinemas (4.30 and 8pm).

BTS also released on social media on Thursday the exchange of messages between Jin and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin on the invitation.

“If you can get permission, would you like to come to Argentina next week and sing The Astronaut live with us?” Martin, 45, asked.

“We have a live broadcast on Oct 28 and if you were there, we could play the song for the first time.”