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The moment triggered an outpouring of support for the non-profit, which launched a fund-raising campaign with Army, BTS’ global fan base.

SEOUL – A touching moment between BTS member Jimin and a young cancer patient at a recent US concert on the South Korean group’s Arirang world tour has inspired more than 100 million won (S$91,800) in donations to a non-profit.

During BTS’ performance of their song Go Go at their concert in Arlington, Texas, on Aug 15, Jimin stepped down from the stage to greet a young cancer patient, Olivya, supported by Heroes for Children, a non-profit that provides financial and social assistance to families battling childhood cancer.

Jimin then handed her a keychain as a gift before gently patting her head, giving her a hug and peck on the cheek.

Olivya was one of five children with cancer invited to watch the concert from VIP seats sponsored by US health insurer UnitedHealthcare.

A video of the brief encounter quickly went viral on social media, surpassing five million views within a day. In the footage, Olivya, who lost her hair during cancer treatment, repeatedly exclaims: “He kissed me!”

The moment triggered an outpouring of support for the nonprofit, leading it to launch a fund-raising campaign with Army, BTS’ global fan base. The campaign website showed that the fund-raiser had reached 93 per cent of its US$100,000 goal as at the afternoon of Aug 25.

“BTS fans across the globe have shared Olivya’s story and are looking for ways to help other children battling cancer. Their response has far exceeded our expectations,” Natalie Bruegger, the organisation’s senior director of events and marketing, told South Korean news outlet JoongAng Ilbo.

“With hospital treatment occupying such a large part of their daily lives, the concert gave the young patients a precious opportunity to escape their routines for one night and simply enjoy being children. Jimin’s gesture also inspired people around the world to learn more about childhood cancer and support affected children and their families.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK