BTS’ Jimin notches 1st solo platinum certification in Japan with ‘Who’

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This is the first time Jimin has achieved the feat on his own with a single, and the second time overall with his solo work.

SEOUL – Jimin of BTS has received a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan for his song, Who, the organisation announced on Aug 31 .

This is the first time he has achieved the feat on his own with a single, and the second time overall with his solo work.

His first solo EP, Face, went platinum in Japan in 2023, logging 250,000 shipments in the country.

Who fronted his second solo album, Muse, which had generated 100 million streams as of July to receive a gold certification.

The R&B hip-hop number was the most-streamed K-pop song in Japan in 2025, ranking No. 10 on Spotify Japan’s year-end list of top tracks.

It also made Billboard Japan’s Annual Hot 100 at No. 73. Jimin was the only South Korean male singer on the list.

Meanwhile, the city of Los Angeles announced a “BTS Week” welcoming the septet, who will have four shows at SoFi Stadium starting on Sept 1 and continuing on Sept 2 , Sept 5 and Sept 6 . THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK