BTS hope for Grammy nomination

SEOUL • South Korean mega band BTS released their latest album BE last Friday and are set to perform the new single Life Goes On remotely for the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday (Monday, Singapore time), the group's music label said.

The band's fifth Korean-language studio album debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums charts in 90 countries, including the United States and Britain, according to their management agency Bit Hit Entertainment.

The seven-member boy band are at the forefront of South Korean pop music and have helped build a global fan base for K-pop since their debut in 2013.

This year, BTS notched their first No. 1 hit single on the Billboard charts in the US with Dynamite, which is also among the eight tracks on the new album.

Group leader and rapper RM said the group's next goal is to be nominated for a Grammy award. Nominations will be announced tomorrow.

"We are nervous, but looking forward to the nomination," RM told a news conference.

Jin, one of the lead singers, said the album BE reflected a year that has been both tragic and fortunate for the band, describing the success of Dynamite in the US as "beyond our expectations".

Fellow member J-Hope said: "I dare to hope that we can be nominated and receive an award in a group-related category."

He added that he would "cry" if the band receive a prize.

Suga, another rapper in the band, was unable to attend the press conference as he recently had shoulder surgery.

Big Hit Entertainment said it was uncertain whether the BTS performance of Life Goes On for the American Music Awards would be live or pre-recorded.

BTS will perform live in South Korea on Dec 31, their first concert since cancelling a world tour in April due to the pandemic.

The eldest at 27 years, Jin is required to sign up for mandatory military service by the end of next year. He said all the band's members intend to serve.

REUTERS/YONHAP