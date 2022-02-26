BTS get global music crown for second year running

LONDON • K-pop superstars BTS were named the 2021 Global Recording Artiste of the Year by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) on Thursday, making the band the first act to win the award two years running.

The award is calculated according to a music act's performance across digital and physical formats.

BTS have led a global K-pop craze since 2013 with their upbeat songs and dances, building a huge and loyal fan base at home and around the world.

Last year, their singles Butter, Permission To Dance and My Universe - a joint release with British rock band Coldplay - topped the United States Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The septet released their Japanese-language greatest-hits album, BTS, The Best, in June last year. It topped Japan's Oricon Year End Album Chart at the close of last year, the first for a non-domestic act in 37 years, the IFPI said.

"By performing in three different languages, they demonstrate their extraordinarily unique global appeal," said chief executive Frances Moore of IFPI in a statement.

"Their dynamic and passionate fan base has helped to make them the first artistes in history to top the Global Artiste Chart in two consecutive years."

American singer Taylor Swift came in at No. 2 in the IFPI Global Artiste Chart, also for the second year in a row, followed by British star Adele in third place, who returned to the chart for the first time since 2016.

Former Global Artiste Chart winners Drake and Ed Sheeran came in at No. 4 and 5 respectively.

REUTERS