BTS fangirls Pam Oei and Melody Chen post merch unboxings ahead of group’s Singapore concerts

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(From left) Singaporean actress Pam Oei with a BTS light stick and a photo of BTS member Jimin, and Melody Chen unboxing BTS merchandise.

With BTS season fast approaching Singapore, local celebrities are ramping up their preparation to attend the K-pop boy band’s four Arirang concerts here in December.

Actress -host Pam Oei uploaded a video of herself excitedly unboxing a BTS lightstick to Instagram on Oct 20, calling it “a slippery slope”.

The clip shows the 54-year-old putting batteries into the lightstick and switching it on. Once it lights up, the BTS song FYA (2026) plays and Oei starts dancing enthusiastically. She then pauses to ask: “Who am I? What have I become?”

The video features playful captions, pointing to how Oei “chuckles like crazed person” when she first lays eyes on the box, followed by the “voice of disapproving teenage son”. When she starts fangirling over her purchase, the caption reads “it is a plastic orb, Pam, calm down”.

Oei shared that she did not see herself becoming a BTS fan at the beginning of 2026. She wrote: “I was nowhere near this - I had never listened to K-pop in my life.”

A screengrab from an Instagram video showing Singaporean actress Pam Oei unboxing a BTS lightstick. PHOTO: PAM_OEI/INSTAGRAM

However, she was curious about the group’s n early four-year hiatus from the music scene and post-military comeback, and this started her on a “bonkers trip” which led her to own an official Army Bomb, the name of BTS’ official lightstick.

“I’ve rapidly fallen deep into the BTS rabbit hole. My son is in despair. He has no idea who kidnapped his mother and turned her into a Bangtan Sonyeondan devotee,” she said, referring to BTS’ full name.

“He has grabbed me by the shoulders and shaken me violently to try and exorcise this madness but to no avail,” she continued.

“It has been so fun connecting with Army amongst friends who I never knew were fans. All new Army who are as gobsmacked as me, hands up!”

Oei is not the only female celebrity who has caught BTS fever.

Actress, presenter and content creator Melody Chen also recently unboxed her BTS haul shipped from South Korea, including some from the second drop of the Arirang tour, in an Instagram video uploaded on Oct 9.

The 48-year-old showed off a scarf, scrunchie and T-shirt over the Weverse platform some time back, and said: “I have not forgotten about it, but I tried not to think about it because, you know, it (took) forever. I am excited it finally came.”

“Did not think I would be suckered into spending some of my retirement savings on BTS concert merch but here we are.

A screengrab from an Instagram video showing Singaporean actress Melody Chen unboxing BTS merchandise, including a black crop-fit sleeveless T-shirt. PHOTO: MELODYCHEN_/INSTAGRAM

“Truly thought my fangirl days were long over too… who am I kidding? Borahae!” she said, using a word coined by BTS member V, which combines the Korean word bora (meaning “purple”, the group’s official colour ) with hae (meaning “love”), to express an enduring bond and loyalty.

Chen - who shares nine-year-old twins with her husband, local actor Randall Tan, 53 - posted in July that she attended the Arirang concert staged at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

She gushed about the experience, where she was “singing her heart out, dancing like no one’s watching, feeling moved with every emotion, having the best kind of dopamine rush” .

She wrote: “Never too late to do what my younger self would only have dreamt of in her future.

“I may have missed the boat on supporting all the other boy bands that I’ve adored in the past, but I was sure as hell not going to miss this comeback.

“And more so it’s at one of my favourite cities with the best display of pyrotechnics.”

Addressing BTS directly, she added: “You guys deserve all the love from your Army. Thank you for bringing us such unadulterated joy!”