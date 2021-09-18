BTS' Dynamite on Rolling Stone's new list of greatest songs

  • Published
    1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES • American magazine Rolling Stone has completely revamped its influential list of the 500 greatest songs of all time - and South Korean boy band BTS' Dynamite is on it.

The only K-pop act on the list - which first appeared in 2004 and was revised in 2010 - BTS released their first English-language song last year.

Rolling Stone wrote that the chart-topping song was "a landmark, hegemony-shattering moment for the world-conquering South Korean group", singling out the vocals of Jungkook for special mention.

Topping the updated list is Aretha Franklin's Respect (1967), which pushed the former No. 1 - Bob Dylan's Like A Rolling Stone (1965) - to fourth place.

Fight The Power (1989) by Public Enemy and A Change Is Gonna Come (1964) by Sam Cooke were ranked No. 2 and 3 respectively.

The magazine polled more than 250 artistes, musicians and producers - from Angelique Kidjo to Zedd, Sam Smith to Megan Thee Stallion, M. Ward to Bill Ward - as well as figures from the music industry, leading critics and journalists.

They each sent in a ranked list of their top 50 songs, which were then tabulated.

More than half of the songs were not on the old list and the revamped list contains more hip-hop, modern country, indie rock, Latin pop, reggae and R&B.

