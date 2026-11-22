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BTS won artist of the year, album of the year, best male group, fans’ choice male top 10 and best song top 10.

BTS emerged as the biggest winner at the 2026 MAMA Awards, taking home five trophies, including two grand prizes, as the two-day K-pop awards ceremony wrapped up in Osaka on Nov 21 .

Held on Nov 20 and 21 at Kyocera Dome Osaka, the 2026 event divided its four grand prizes – artist of the year, song of the year, album of the year and fans’ choice of the year – across the two nights. It was the first time the ceremony was formally split by award type, with the first day focusing on artists and the second on songs, albums and other works.

BTS won artist of the year on Nov 20 before adding album of the year for their fifth LP, Arirang, on Nov 21 . The septet also won best male group, fans’ choice male top 10 and best song top 10 for Swim, the lead track to their fifth LP, bringing the total to five awards.

The group, currently on its Arirang world tour, did not attend the ceremony and accepted the awards through prerecorded videos.

“When we returned with Arirang after a three-year-and-nine-month hiatus, we were excited to meet Army (BTS’ fandom) again after such a long time. But we also gave a lot of thought to how we could show how much BTS and its seven members grew,” Jungkook said after receiving album of the year.

“We worked hard to find an honest story that could best show who BTS are now and our identity.”

Jin added that the group had worried whether their story would reach fans, but said hearing the cheers reminded the members to “give our best onstage as we always have”.

Cortis receiving song of the year for RedRed during the 2026 MAMAs at Kyocera Dome Osaka on Nov 21. PHOTO: CJ ENM

Cortis scored one of the ceremony’s biggest surprises, winning song of the year for RedRed only a year after receiving a rookie award at the MAMAs. The group also won best song top 10 and best dance performance male group.

Enhypen claimed fans’ choice of the year for the second consecutive year.

“This year has been full of ups and downs, and I wonder if there has ever been a year when the word ‘eventful’ has been more fitting than it is for this year,” said Jungwon, referring to a year that included Heeseung’s departure in March and Enhypen’s transition to a six-member line-up.

“Even during times when we couldn’t believe in ourselves, Engenes (Enhypen’s fans) believed in us even more than we believed in ourselves... We’ll keep showing you, year after year, that Enhypen are unchanging rather than a promise of forever.”

Enhypen receiving fans’ choice of the year during the 2026 MAMAs at Kyocera Dome Osaka on Nov 20. PHOTO: CJ ENM

Big Bang took home three awards across the two-day ceremony, including fans’ choice male top 10 on Nov 20 , as well as best music video for BiiiG and music visionary of the year on Nov 21 . The latter, introduced in 2024, recognises artists credited with making a distinctive contribution to K-pop through their musical direction and influence.

“Making music, we looked up to many people as role models. We still do, but now we can really feel others looking up to us,” said Taeyang. “We’ll be singers who can offer a great vision, as the name of this award says.”

Big Bang performing GiiiRip during the 2026 MAMAs at Kyocera Dome Osaka on Nov 21. PHOTO: CJ ENM

The trio also delivered one of the most anticipated performances on Nov 21, collaborating with characters from Korean animated franchise Dooly The Little Dinosaur before debuting the live performance of GiiiRip, their surprise digital single released the previous day.

The ceremony also placed heavy emphasis on collaborations across generations and genres.

Panic performing The Sea In My Old Drawer with Zerobaseone’s Kim Taerae, Allday Project’s Woochan, Hearts2Hearts’ Yuha and Woodz during the 2026 MAMAs at Kyocera Dome Osaka on Nov 20. PHOTO: CJ ENM

On Nov 20 , veteran duo Panic performed The Sea In My Old Drawer and Left-Handed with younger artists, including members of Cortis, Zerobaseone, Allday Project and Hearts2Hearts, as well as Woodz.

CL returned to the MAMA stage for the first time in 11 years, performing her new solo track Iconic before joining Allday Project for 2NE1 hits including Fire and I Am The Best.

CL (second from left) performing Fire with members of Allday Project during the 2026 MAMAs at Kyocera Dome Osaka on Nov 20. PHOTO: CJ ENM

Enhypen presented a stage inspired by the upcoming film Dune: Part Three, while an opening performance brought together choreographer Baek Koo-young, dancers from Street World Fighter: Director’s War and contemporary artist Lee Bae.

The Best Song Top 10 category was introduced on Nov 21 , with winners including aespa, BTS, Cortis, Hearts2Hearts, Hwasa, I.O.I, Illit, Ive, Le Sserafim and Nmixx.

Enhypen performing I Want You during the 2026 MAMAs at Kyocera Dome Osaka on Nov 20. PHOTO: CJ ENM

Reunited project group I.O.I performed Suddenly with younger girl groups Izna and KiiiKiii, while Le Sserafim finished the ceremony with three awards, including best collaboration for Spaghetti, featuring BTS’ J-Hope.

Rookie honours went to Alpha Drive One and Tuide, while Ive won best female group. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK