BTS are South Korea's special presidential envoy for culture

SEOUL • K-pop sensation BTS have been appointed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in as the Special Presidential Envoy For Future Generations And Culture.

The South Korean Presidential Office said the appointment on Wednesday was made to "raise awareness on global agendas, such as sustainable development, to our future generations and to strengthen the nation's diplomatic power across the world".

Noting BTS' feat with new song Permission To Dance, Mr Moon stressed that the decision on BTS' appointment was significant as the song's message of hope and harmony among different races strikes the chord with South Korea's will to overcome the pandemic through solidarity and cooperation with global society.

Permission To Dance debuted earlier this week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, replacing the group's previous number one hit Butter.

"We anticipate that BTS, who have been spreading the message of hope and positive energy to fans around the world, will take a significant role in representing South Korea as the Special Presidential Envoy in the Covid-19 period," the Presidential Office was quoted as saying.

BTS will also represent the country in upcoming global forums, including the 75th United Nations (UN) General Assembly in September, according to Kpop Herald, The Korea Herald's K-pop site.

BTS had previously spoken at the UN in 2018 and attended the UN meet virtually last year.

The seven-member boy group - which comprise RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - launched their first English song, Dynamite, in August last year.

They followed it up with their second English-language single, Butter, in May and third English-language song, Permission To Dance, earlier this month.