BTS are No. 1 act on Spotify Singapore 2021 chart, JJ Lin top local singer

South Korean pop group BTS retained their title as the top act among Spotify users in Singapore this year.

The K-pop boy band beat out Canadian singer Justin Bieber and American singer Taylor Swift, who came in second and third respectively.

Mandopop singer Jay Chou, who was second last year, dropped to No. 4, while American singer Ariana Grande is in fifth position.

JJ Lin was, once again, the most streamed Singaporean artiste on Spotify, while Gentle Bones moved up from third to second position. The two recently released an English tune, At Least I Had You, together.

Stefanie Sun moved down a spot to No. 3, Tanya Chua remained at No. 4 while singer Benjamin Kheng was fifth.

Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo took two top spots among local listeners. Her hit single Drivers License was the most-streamed song while her debut, Sour, was the most-streamed album among Spotify users in Singapore. Drivers License was also the top song and Sour the top album among Spotify users worldwide.

Bieber's Justice was the No. 2 album while Stay, his collaboration with Australian singer The Kid Laroi, was the runner-up for singles.

Local Malay-language podcast OkLetsGo and The Podcast, in both English and Malay, were the top two among listeners here. Ted Talks Daily, from North America, was third while another local Malay podcast, Malam Seram (Scary Night), was fourth.

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny was the top artiste among Spotify users worldwide, racking up 9.1 billion streams despite not releasing a new album this year.

Swift was in second place, followed by BTS, Canadian hip-hop star Drake and Bieber.