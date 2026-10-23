BTS amasses 200 million views with 2.0 music video

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The septet has released five music videos for the 14-track album, with 2.0 the second to come out, approximately two weeks since the album release.

SEOUL – BTS exceeded 200 million plays on YouTube with the music video for 2.0, label Big Hit Music said on Oct 23.

It is the first video from the group’s fifth studio album, Arirang, to reach the milestone.

The septet has released five music videos for the 14-track album, with 2.0 the second to come out, approximately two weeks since the album release.

Paying homage to Park Chan-wook’s 2003 thriller Oldboy, BTS visualised a new chapter, adding its own humorous twist.

The B-side track 2.0 is a hip-hop trap tune that entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 50 and stayed on the main songs chart for three more weeks. In Britain, the single reached No. 94 on the Official Singles Top 100. THE KOREA HERALD /ASIA NEWS NETWORK