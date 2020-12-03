BTS allowed to defer military service

SEOUL • Trailblazing South Korean boy band BTS have become the first group to have a foreign-language song enter the United States Billboard chart at No. 1, as the Parliament in Seoul cleared the way for them to delay compulsory military service.

Life Goes On, sung predominantly in Korean, topped the US Hot 100 in its debut week, Billboard said on Monday, the first foreign-language song to do so in the chart's 62-year history.

More good news arrived for the seven stars when South Korea's Parliament on Tuesday revised the military-conscription law to give entertainers who have received a government medal for raising the national profile an extra two years to perform before enlistment.

All seven BTS members were awarded the distinction in 2018.

South Korea requires all able-bodied men to serve in uniform to defend the country against the nuclear-armed North, usually for 18 months once they turn 28.

The South remains technically at war with the North and maintains a compulsory conscription system to defend itself against Pyongyang's 1.2 million-strong army.

The issue had been threatening to disrupt BTS' progress, with their oldest member, Jin, 27, previously unable to delay his service beyond the end of next year.

BTS have become one of the biggest acts in the world since they launched seven years ago, and made a billionaire of their managing agency's founder.

Their latest single is also the first mainly Korean song to top the chart.

BTS' earlier track Dynamite debuted atop the chart in September, but it was sung entirely in English, making it radio-friendly in Anglophone countries.

Dynamite is still on the chart at No. 3 and BTS have another five tracks in the Top 100.

Life Goes On is the band's third No. 1 hit in three months, after Dynamite and a remix of Savage Love by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo.

The band had achieved the feat "more quickly than any act since The Beatles", Billboard said, after I Want To Hold Your Hand, She Loves You and Can't Buy Me Love all topped the chart in just over two months in 1964.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE