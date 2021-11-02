Bryan Adams, Jon Bon Jovi have Covid-19, cancel gigs

WASHINGTON • Singers Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams cancelled their performances over the weekend after they tested positive for Covid-19, according to American media.

Bon Jovi, 59, was scheduled to perform with a group of musicians called Kings of Suburbia in Miami Beach, Florida, last Saturday, but left the venue after he tested positive for the virus, according to Miami's WSVN 7 News.

An announcement before the concert added that the singer felt "great" and was going "to bed".

The members of Kings of Suburbia performed as scheduled after they tested negative.

Bon Jovi's representative told CNN on Sunday that the singer was "fully vaccinated and feeling fine", adding that he was self-isolating and did not have any more scheduled performances for the time being.

Meanwhile, Adams, 61, had to pull out of a performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony last Saturday.

The Canadian was scheduled to perform the song It's Only Love with singer H.E.R in honour of rock 'n' roll icon Tina Turner at the ceremony in Ohio. He and Turner had originally performed the duet in 1985.

However, he tested positive for Covid-19 and was replaced by country singer Keith Urban.

Adams' representative told American media that the singer was fully vaccinated and showed no symptoms.