Bruce Springsteen lends support to Joe Biden

NEW YORK • American rock star Bruce Springsteen lent his voice and one of his songs to a campaign advertisement for Mr Joe Biden, underlining his support for the Democratic candidate just days before the United States presidential election tomorrow.

It will not be the first time the iconic singer-songwriter has shown his support for the former US vice-president.

In August, Springsteen granted permission for the Biden campaign to use his song, The Rising, as background music to a video shown at the opening of the Democratic National Convention.

He has publicly lashed incumbent President Donald Trump as a "threat to our democracy".

In narrating the campaign advertisement, which aired for the first time last Saturday, Springsteen talks about Mr Biden's blue-collar roots in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a battleground state likely to play a crucial role in the election.

"Scranton, Pennsylvania," the Boss says on the video. "Here, success isn't handed down. It's forged with sweat, grit and determination."

It was a barely veiled allusion to Mr Trump, whose millionaire father gave him a substantial chunk of his fortune.

"This place stays with him, these streets are part of him," the 71-year-old singer says of Mr Biden. "This is more than where he's from, it is who he is for."

The message, broadcast last Saturday evening during a college football game, ends to the swelling sounds of My Hometown, from what is probably Springsteen's most famous album, Born In The USA.

