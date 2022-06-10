Broadcaster deems two BTS songs too explicit to be aired

SEOUL • South Korean broadcaster KBS has found that two songs from BTS' latest album, Proof, have lyrics which are too explicit to be aired.

The three-disc anthology album, which will drop tomorrow, includes the new songs Yet To Come, Run BTS and For Youth, as well as an official release of Born Singer, which was previously available only on YouTube and SoundCloud.

Run BTS and Born Singer were found to be unfit for broadcast.

According to the broadcaster's representative on Wednesday, the two songs were found unsuitable due to "lyrics using swear words, vulgar words and crude expressions".

The 48-track compilation features the band's numerous hits, such as Boy With Luv, featuring Halsey, and their debut single No More Dream.

The third disc consists mostly of previously unreleased demos of fan-favourite tracks.

The band's last studio album was Be, released in November 2020.

To celebrate their ninth anniversary and new album, the septet will stream a live show on their official YouTube channel next Monday.