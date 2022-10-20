Britney Spears posts nude selfie on Twitter after her Instagram account is deleted

LOS ANGELES – American pop star Britney Spears has shared a full-frontal nude selfie on Twitter, following last week’s deactivation of her Instagram account.

In the photo posted on Tuesday, the 40-year-old – who has not been shy about posting racy photos of herself on social media – appears to be fully naked as she lounges on a bed with one hand covering a breast.

“I have a premiere for a movie this week – The Legislative Act Of My P****,” she wrote.

In the comment section, netizens were divided. Some hailed her bold move, while others exhorted her to think of her two teenage sons, who had recently pleaded with her to stop posting the sultry photos.

Fans were also concerned about her mental and emotional well-being, as this was the latest of many photos of her in a state of undress since her 13-year conservatorship under her father, Mr Jamie Spears, ended in late 2021.

Britney Spears had also released a rambling two-minute audio clip on Twitter the day before.

She brought up the multiple MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) procedures she had allegedly been subjected to for no medical reason under the conservatorship, saying her father was just “being mean” and that she hoped “he burns in ****ing hell”.

“I believe in a world where we all deserve justice,” she wrote in the caption.