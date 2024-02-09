British Vogue assembled 40 fashion, movie, music icons for March cover

Mr Edward Enninful, the outgoing editor-in-chief of British Vogue, gathered a star-studded cast for an epic photo shoot to commemorate his last assignment as head of the fashion magazine.

On Feb 8, British Vogue unveiled its March 2024 issue on Instagram, documenting the once-in-a-lifetime photo shoot where 40 women who have dominated in music, film, television, fashion and more came together for its Legendary issue.

Calling it the “end of an era”, Mr Enninful selected women who had “reached beyond fashion and culture to change the fabric of society in the 2020s, in ways small and large and always positive”.

The ambitious farewell photo shoot featured supermodels Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista, alongside icons such as host-actress Oprah Winfrey and tennis star Serena Williams.

The roll call also included actresses such as Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Jodie Comer and Anya Taylor-Joy.

“When the initial idea for the cover was ignited, there was only one question: Would 40 of the most booked and blessed women on earth actually make it to one studio in Manhattan, on one day in December, to take one image together?” British Vogue wrote on Instagram.