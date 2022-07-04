British theatre legend Peter Brook dies, aged 97

PARIS • France-based British theatre director Peter Brook, who revolutionised the stage with radical interpretations of the classics before returning drama to its simplest roots, has died aged 97.

Brook, born in the United Kingdom but resident in France for decades, died on Saturday, said reports. An almost mystical figure often mentioned in the same breath as Konstantin Stanislavsky, the Russian who revolutionised acting, Brook continued to work and challenge audiences well into his 90s.

He was born in London on March 21, 1925, to a family of Jewish scientists who had immigrated from Latvia. He made his professional directorial debut at 17, and went on to mesmerise audiences in London and New York with his era-defining Marat/Sade in 1964, which won a Tony award.

He wrote The Empty Space, one of the most influential texts on theatre, three years later. Its opening lines became a manifesto for a generation of performers who would forge the fringe and alternative theatre scenes. "I can take any empty space and call it a bare stage," he wrote. "A man walks across an empty space whilst someone else is watching him, and this is all that is needed for an act of theatre..."

For many, Brook's 1970 Royal Shakespeare Company production of A Midsummer Night's Dream in a white-cube gymnasium was a turning point in theatre. It inspired actress Helen Mirren to join his nascent experimental company in Paris. He lived in Paris from the early 1970s, where he set up the International Centre for Theatre Research in an old music hall called the Bouffes du Nord, relinquishing his leadership only after turning 85.

He never stopped working despite failing eyesight. "I have a responsibility to be as positive and creative as I can," he told The Guardian. "To give way to despair is the ultimate cop-out," he said.

