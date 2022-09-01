British singer Yungblud, Singapore-based singer lullaboy and more to perform at Capitol Theatre

SINGAPORE - British pop-rocker Yungblud and Singapore-based singer-songwriter lullaboy are some of the acts performing at Music Is Universal, a concert taking place at the Capitol Theatre on Sept 27.

Organised by Universal Music Singapore and featuring artistes under its roster, the showcase also features American indie-pop singer Hayd and two other acts from South-east Asia: Filipino singer Zack Tabudlo and Thai-Belgian alt-pop singer Violette Wautier.

Admission to the event is by invite only, but Singapore residents can win tickets by taking part in a contest at UMGSEA.lnk.to/MIU2022SG. The contest closes on Sept 18.

Headliner Yungblud, whose 2020 album Weird! topped the British charts and whose self-titled follow-up is set to be released on Friday, says in a statement: "Singapore is an incredible city, and to share the stage with the biggest artistes from South-east Asia is so exciting to me."

He adds that he loves going to new places and experiencing new cultures, "especially in music, so to have this experience will be unforgettable".

llulaboy, who was born in the United States and is of Indonesian ancestry, made his name through songs such as someone like u (2022), which has clocked more than 24 million streams on Spotify.

The pre-pandemic inaugural edition of Music Is Universal in 2019 featured acts such as American singer Jeremy Zucker and home-grown singer Charlie Lim.

SPH Radio station Kiss92 is the official media for this second iteration.

Book it/ Music Is Universal

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

When: Sept 27, 7.30pm

Admission: By invite only, but Singapore residents can win tickets by submitting their details at this website. The contest closes Sept 18.