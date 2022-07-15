British singer Anne-Marie to perform at Capitol Theatre in October

The singer behind hits such as 2002, Rockabye and Friends last performed in Singapore at the same venue in 2019. PHOTO: ANNEMARIE/INSTAGRAM
SINGAPORE - British pop singer-songwriter Anne-Marie will be back in Singapore to perform at Capitol Theatre on Oct 18.

The singer behind hits such as 2002 (2018); Rockabye (2016), a collaboration with Clean Bandit and Sean Paul; and Friends (2018), a song with Marshmello; last performed in Singapore at the same venue in 2019.

The 31-year old performed here twice in 2018, at Zepp@BigBox and Apple Orchard Road.

Tickets to the upcoming show at $118 and $138 go on sale on July 19 for Live Nation Members and July 20 for the general public.

Anne-Marie has released two albums: Speak Your Mind (2018) peaked at No. 3 in the British charts and Therapy (2021) hit No. 2 in the same charts.

She recently sang on I Just Called, a single by Swedish duo Neiked that was released in May.

Book It

Anne-Marie Dysfunctional Tour - Singapore

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
When: Oct 18, 8pm
Admission: $118 and $138. Live Nation Members pre-sale start on July 19, 10am at Live Nation's website. General ticket sales start on July 20, 2pm through Ticketmaster's website and at all SingPost outlets

