British royals and Baby Yoda lead the race

LOS ANGELES • The Crown and The Mandalorian led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, in a diverse field packed with newcomers and feel-good television shows that reflected the surge in streaming during the coronavirus pandemic.

HBO and its new HBO Max streaming platform led all networks with 130 nominations, followed by Netflix with 129.

The Apple TV+ streaming service scored 35 nods - its best-ever showing - mostly for the heartwarming comedy Ted Lasso (2020 to present).

Best drama series contenders include Netflix's British royal series The Crown (2016 to present) for a season that focused on the early years of the disastrous marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

The Crown nabbed a leading 24 nods, including nine for actors such as Josh O'Connor and newcomer Emma Corrin as the royal newly-weds and Olivia Colman as a middle-aged Queen Elizabeth.

The Emmy Awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept 19, hosted by actor Cedric the Entertainer.

While they are awarded by the Los Angeles-based Television Academy, the Emmys are considered the highest TV honours in the world.

Star Wars spin-off drama The Mandalorian (2019 to present), a Disney+ series that features the beloved Baby Yoda character, tied The Crown with 24 nominations, including best drama series and others for writing and special effects.

Bridgerton (2020 to present), Netflix's modern twist on 19th-century British romance, won a best drama series nod, as well as an acting nomination for breakout black British star Rege-Jean Page.

In the comedy field, 75 per cent of the nominees were new to the field led by Ted Lasso, about an underdog English football team coached by an American. It scored 20 nods, including for its star and co-writer Jason Sudeikis, and six other actors.

Other notable nods went to a documentary about singer Britney Spears and to talk-show host Oprah Winfrey's explosive interview in March with Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle about why they quit the royal family early last year.

Walt Disney led all media companies with 146 nominations combined across all of its platforms, including the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services and traditional networks including ABC.

Marvel's innovative superhero dramedy WandaVision (2021), which streamed on Disney+, scored 23 nominations, including for stars Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen.

Creator Jac Schaeffer called the show a love letter to television that explores a woman's grief.

"I think people had spent the previous year retreating into their content because we were all trapped at home and we were all afraid, angry and grieving, and the sort of balm to those wounds was oftentimes TV," she said.

REUTERS