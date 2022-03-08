British firm acquires entire catalogue of Leonard Cohen

MONTREAL • British song management firm Hipgnosis said on Sunday it has acquired the entire catalogue of famed Canadian singer-poet Leonard Cohen, in the latest big catalogue purchase to hit the music world.

The London-based company had acquired rights to "all 278 songs and derivatives" written by Cohen, including the haunting anthem Hallelujah, which Hipgnosis said had been covered more than 300 times and "streamed more than five billion times".

It did not reveal what it had paid the heirs of the Montreal songwriter, who died at age 82 in 2016.

Cohen's long-time manager Robert Kory represented the heirs in the negotiations.

In all, 127 of the songs come from Cohen's Stranger Music catalogue, for which Hipgnosis acquired "the songwriter's share" of royalties for songs written up through 2000.

The company said it had also acquired full ownership of copyrights and royalties for the Old Ideas catalogue, 67 songs written from 2001 to Cohen's death.

"To now be the custodians and managers of Leonard Cohen's incomparable songs is a wonderful yet very serious responsibility," said Hipgnosis founder and chief executive officer Merck Mercuriadis.

"Leonard wrote words and songs that have changed our lives," added Mr Mercuriadis, who has managed artistes including Beyonce, Elton John and Mary J. Blige.

The acquisition was carried out by Hipgnosis Songs Capital, a partnership between Hipgnosis Song Management and Blackstone.

Hipgnosis previously purchased catalogues of stars including American-Canadian Neil Young and alternative rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers.

