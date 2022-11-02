British actor David Morrissey recalls political turbulence of the 1980s while working on new drama Sherwood

LOS ANGELES – Hailed by some critics as the best BBC drama of 2022, the new crime series Sherwood centres on a shocking crossbow murder in a former mining town in Nottingham, a city famous for its role in the Robin Hood legend.

But the multi-layered thriller turns out to be more than just a whodunnit.

This is because the investigation reveals old political wounds dating back to the British miners’ strikes of the 1980s, a watershed moment for the country that bitterly divided this town, where some chose to cross the picket line and return to work in the coal mines.

And there are echoes of this in the frayed social, economic and political fabric of Britain as well as other countries today, says Sherwood star David Morrissey and creator-writer James Graham. The latter adds that the show is a warning for how such divisions can boil over.

The six-episode series is loosely inspired by two real killings that rocked Nottinghamshire in 2004. One victim was shot with a crossbow and then hacked to death with a samurai sword, triggering the biggest manhunt ever by local police.

Leading the star-studded British cast is Morrissey of The Walking Dead (2010 to present) fame. He plays lead investigating officer Ian St Clair, a miner’s son with his own baggage from the 1980s.

Sherwood, which premieres on Friday on BBC First (StarHub Channel 502 and Singtel Channel 308) and BBC Player, also features Oscar-nominated actress Lesley Manville and Emmy nominee Joanne Froggatt.

Morrissey, who from 2012 to 2015 was one of the biggest villains on the hit zombie series The Walking Dead, has portrayed policemen before.

But this role felt different, he tells The Straits Times in a video chat.

“I wasn’t wild about playing a policeman, having done it so often in the past, but this seemed like a very different character. He was someone battling with his own demons from the past, something fundamental to him, his family and his community. And he was very alive to the fractious nature of the past and what had gone on here,” says the 58-year-old English actor, who also starred in the acclaimed British political drama The Deal (2003).

Like his character, Morrissey vividly recalls the political turbulence of the 1980s, and found himself having to explain to younger cast mates what it was like, while at the same time trying to understand it better himself.

“It was a very difficult time, and it’s very similar now in the sense that we are also seeing communities who are going through terrible inflation,” he says.