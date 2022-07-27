Britain to host Eurovision next year as Ukraine bows out

LONDON • Britain said on Monday it had reluctantly agreed to host next year's Eurovision song contest, after organisers said there was no prospect of the pop extravaganza going ahead in war-torn Ukraine.

The BBC will now produce the world's biggest live music event, taking in performers from across Europe and Central Asia as well as Israel and Australia, in a British city yet to be determined.

Ukraine won this year's contest, held in Italy, ahead of Britain's entry in second place.

For the past month, Ukraine had insisted it could host next year's despite the Russian invasion. But after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) ruled that out on security grounds, the government in Kyiv agreed to a Britain-hosted event with a strong Ukrainian flavour.

Ukraine's Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said that after several rounds of discussions, the EBU had given assurances of an "extremely high integration of Ukrainian context and presenters".

In May, Ukrainian folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra won in Turin on a wave of support for their country following Russia's invasion.

Its lead singer Oleh Psiuk thanked Britain for stepping in.

"We hope Eurovision 2023 will have a Ukrainian flavour and celebrate our beautiful, unique culture," he said in a statement to Britain's PA news agency.

"We, in turn, will make all efforts to help Ukraine win next year as well, so that Eurovision 2024 can take place in a peaceful country."

By convention, the winning country hosts the kitsch celebration of music the following year. Britain last hosted it in 1998.

But last month, the EBU said Ukraine could not guarantee the safety of more than 10,000 people involved in the production and the 30,000 fans expected to attend.

The broadcasting union said Ukraine was still guaranteed a place in next year's grand final along with the organisation's top five countries: Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. The other finalists will be selected via national votes by viewers and judges.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said it was of great regret that Ukraine could not host next year.

"The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity," he said.

The broadcaster said it aimed to select a British host venue by the autumn, in collaboration with the EBU.

Whichever city wins will need to have an international airport, a sizeable conference venue and thousands of hotel rooms. London, Manchester and Sheffield all said they were ready to step in. Glasgow had previously expressed interest.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE