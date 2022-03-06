Bridgerton producer Rhimes, make-up artist McGrath heralded with Barbie dolls

LONDON (REUTERS) - American television producer and writer Shonda Rhimes, British make-up artist Pat McGrath and French blogger Lena Mahfouf are being honoured with Barbie dolls in their likeness as part of a celebration of female business founders.

In its latest Barbie role models line-up, toy maker Mattel is paying tribute to women from around the world, including Sonia Peronaci, founder of Italian cooking website GialloZafferano, and German digital entrepreneur Tijen Onaran.

Rhimes, whose Shondaland Media company is behind hit Netflix series Bridgerton (2020 to present) and Inventing Anna (2022), took to Instagram to share a picture of her doll from the collection ahead of International Women's Day on Tuesday (March 8).

"I have my own Barbie! Proud to be among the 12 amazing women, all of which are breaking barriers in their respective careers," the 52-year-old wrote on Instagram on Thursday.