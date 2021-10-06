Bridgerton, Bird Box are Netflix's most-watched titles by viewing hours

LOS ANGELES - Streaming giant Netflix has been mostly secretive about its subscribers' viewing habits, including the size of the audience for different titles and how much time is spent watching them.

But, in a rare move towards greater transparency, it has disclosed a new measure of engagement - the total number of hours its most popular titles have been viewed.

Speaking at a technology conference in Los Angeles, Netflix's chief content officer and co-chief executive, Mr Ted Sarandos, says: "We're trying to be more transparent with the market, with the talent, with everybody."

He admits: "It's a big black box for everybody."

In recent years, the company has occasionally published viewership figures for some of its most popular titles, albeit by using a much-criticised way to measure popularity - the number of accounts that viewed two minutes or longer of a movie or show within its first four weeks on Netflix.

But the newly released figures track the number of hours a title has been viewed in its first 28 days.

By that measure, the most engaged-with series are period drama Bridgerton, with 625 million view hours, Spanish crime show Money Heist (619 million hours) and the third season of supernatural hit Stranger Things (582 million hours).

The top movies are Bird Box (282 million hours), Extraction (231 million hours) and The Irishman (215 million hours).

Using the older metric - accounts that had watched at least two minutes of a title within the first four weeks of its release - the top series was Bridgerton with 82 million viewers.

The first seasons of the French heist series Lupin and fantasy drama The Witcher came in second, with 76 million viewers each. The top movies were Extraction (99 million), Bird Box (89 million) and Spenser Confidential (85 million).

But a new show's runaway popularity means these rankings will likely be reshuffled in a few weeks. The South Korean survival drama Squid Game, which debuted on Sept 17, has already topped Netflix's viewership charts all over the world.

Once it crosses the 28-day threshold, Squid Game will be Netflix's biggest non-English language show in the world, Mr Sarandos says. "And there's a very good chance it's going to be our biggest show ever."

At a separate event, the creator and star of Lupin deconstructed what it takes to make one of these massively popular global hits.



Lupin, which debuted in January, cuts across language and cultural barriers. PHOTO: NETFLIX



The series, which debuted in January, cuts across language and cultural barriers. This is because its gentleman-burglar hero, Assane, has "very personal issues to solve", says Omar Sy, the 43-year-old French star who plays him.

"That's something that's very universal, so I think it has always crossed borders, cultures and languages."

The character is someone who is "fighting the establishment", he adds. "I think all of humanity can relate to those kinds of stories, especially today."

It also helps to have a leading man who effortlessly oozes charm. Comparing the show with the 1955 film To Catch A Thief, in which Cary Grant plays a retired burglar, series creator George Kay says: "The whole secret with Cary Grant, if you watch him, is charm. And Omar is all about charm.

"All through the performance and with all the different hats that Assane wears, one of the secret weapons when we're writing scenes and doing sequences is that we rely on charm as a way to do a con or a trick."

Whether it is a smile or a look of confidence, "it's all about the personality" in the heist genre, Kay adds. "That was something we knew we had with Omar, so we could use that as real fuel."

Top Netflix series by hours watched

Top series by total hours viewed in their first 28 days:

1. Bridgerton - 625 million hours

2. Money Heist4 - 619 million hours

3. Stranger Things 3 - 582 million hours

4. The Witcher- 541 million hours

5. 13 Reasons Why 2 - 496 million hours

6. 13 Reasons Why - 476 million hours

7. You 2 - 457 million hours

8. Stranger Things 2 - 427 million hours

9. Money Heist3 - 426 million hours

10. Ginny & Georgia - 381 million hours

Top films by hours watched in the first 28 days of release



Actress Sandra Bullock in a still from Bird Box. PHOTO: NETFLIX



1. Bird Box - 282 million hours

2. Extraction - 231 million hours

3. The Irishman - 215 million hours

4. The Kissing Booth 2 - 209 million hours

5. 6 Underground - 205 million hours

6. Spenser Confidential - 197 million hours

7. Enola Holmes - 190 million hours

8. Army Of The Dead - 187 million hours

9. The Old Guard - 186 million hours

10. Murder Mystery - 170 million hours