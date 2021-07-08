Breezy hits to beat the summer heat

Over the last month, K-pop has welcomed the return of beloved second-generation boy band 2PM as well as two solo debuts from Got7 members, while girl groups and other artistes like Japanese singer Nissy have released summer-friendly tracks just in time for bikini season.

The Straits Times highlights 10 titles to check out, which are available on streaming platforms such as YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.

1. DANCE POP

SUMMER QUEEN

Brave Girls

Brave Girls have not been resting on their laurels after their 2017 track Rollin went viral earlier this year and became a massive sleeper hit. Their new EP declares their intention to be queens of summer and is filled with tracks fit for poolside parties.

Chi Mat Ba Ram is an unabashedly upbeat dance track done well. Though it follows the familiar beats of a K-pop dance song, its high energy is joyful enough to counter its predictability.

2. POP

DO DO

Nissy

Japanese pop group AAA's vocalist Takahiro Nishijima, who uses the name Nissy as a soloist, has a new slick and confident dance track. Its funky retro vibe and Nissy's falsetto create a memorable song, which will make you feel instantly like letting your hair down in a beach club.

3. POP

TASTE OF LOVE

Twice

K-pop girl group Twice return with a new EP that leads with the track Alcohol-Free - a summer bop with hints of bossa nova.

While it has its enjoyable moments, there are other stronger tracks to check out. Scandal's addictive riff makes it the catchiest song in this comeback, while Baby Blue Love is also a summery track, but with more of a disco vibe.

4. POP

MUST

2PM

Second-generation K-pop boy band 2PM are back with their first album in five years, and their seasoned status shows.

Leading track Make It has a jazzy, groovy vibe and an alluring bridge. The choreography also captures that old-school K-pop vibe - a move in which members roll up their sleeves at the same time is particularly attractive. Another track to catch is The Cafe. Swerving away from the sexier mood of Make It, it is a chill, refreshing listen that does a good job of highlighting the vocal qualities of each member.

5. POP

&

Loona

In K-pop girl group Loona's new EP, the title track PTT (Paint The Town) is a true highlight.

It opens aggressively from the get-go, using instruments such as Indian drums and the flute to inject the song with an infectious energy.

A bridge that comes in later also keeps things interesting - giving members a chance to showcase their high notes - and develops the song into something approaching an anthem near the end.

6. POP

SLEEPLESS NIGHT

Yama

Yama, a Japanese soloist who gained fame in recent years, channels deep emotion in a new single Sleepless Night. The melancholic track, which paints a picture of the night sky through the seasons, is elevated by Yama's strong singing voice, which has a particularly alluring, subtle rasp when it is hitting the lower notes.

7. POP

PALE BLUE

Kenshi Yonezu

Popular J-pop singer-songwriter Kenshi Yonezu's new release has just three songs. Title track Pale Blue, which served as the theme song for Japanese marriage drama Rikokatsu (2021), is a return to romance for Yonezu, whose distinctive vocals and enunciation shine.

But the most interesting work on the mini-album is Shinigami, which translates to Grim Reaper. The track is inspired by a famous rakugo story about a man who is prevented from committing suicide by the Grim Reaper. Rakugo is an ancient form of comedic Japanese storytelling.

The song switches between the perspectives of the man and the Grim Reaper, taking turns to say the famous lines they utter in the story. Yonezu even performs the track using the traditional outfit and movements of a rakugo master in the music video.

8. HIP-HOP

POINT OF VIEW: U

Yugyeom

The members of South Korean boy band Got7 have been branching out into solo careers since their contract with long-time label JYP ended earlier this year.

Signing with hip-hop label AOMG, Yugyeom now has his solo album, which includes the angsty All Your Fault, featuring rapper Gray, and the darkly romantic opening track I Want U Around, featuring hip-hop female soloist DeVita. His airy, almost sweet vocals serve him well here and provide an interesting contrast to the angry undertones found in his music.

9. POP

RIBBON

BamBam

Got7's Thai member BamBam also has a new EP, Ribbon. The title track starts strong with an upbeat and catchy chorus, though it unfortunately gets repetitive midway through. The music video, however, is drenched in dreamy pastels and is entertaining to watch.

10. POP-ROCK

INSIDE JOKE

Zutomayo

Mysterious J-pop group Zutomayo have never revealed their full line-up of members. This fast-paced new song builds up a storyline over long chunks of lyrics, examining the isolation of modern life and how judgmental society can be with a light touch.

In what seems like an unorthodox way to structure a track, the song's rhythm grows and eventually arrives at a half-whispered rap near the end, creating something musically surprising and exciting for the listener.