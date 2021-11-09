Brazil bids goodbye to country star who died in plane crash

GOIANIA (Brazil) • Thousands of people flooded the home town of late Brazilian country music star Marilia Mendonca last Saturday, paying an emotional tribute to the beloved singer of sorrow and strong women after she was killed in a plane crash at age 26.

Mendonca, a Latin Grammywinning superstar of Brazilian "sertanejo" music, died with four other people last Friday when a small plane carrying her to a concert crashed in the south-eastern state of Minas Gerais.

Her body was flown last Saturday to the central city of Goiania, her home, where huge crowds of distraught fans lined up to file past her white-lined casket before she was laid to rest.

Known for her soaring voice and heartrending songs, Mendonca managed to break into a country music scene long dominated by men and machismo.

She was a leading figure in a burgeoning sub-genre known as "feminejo", or sertanejo music by women.

But her massive fan base included men and women alike. Many mourners outside the stadium where the wake was held could barely find words to describe their feelings.

"It's an emotion so strong we don't even know how to express it. It's an immense pain for all Brazilians," 22-year-old Matheus Alves told Agence France-Presse.

"It was a tremendous loss. It's such a blow, I don't even have the words to explain it," said 16-year-old student Gustavo Lacerda, before breaking into one of Mendonca's songs, Eu Sei De Cor (I Know It By Heart).

The star and an uncle who worked with her - who was also killed in the crash - were later buried in a small private ceremony at a local cemetery, after a funeral cortege through the city.

Mendonca's producer and the plane's two pilots were also killed in the crash, which left their twin-engine Beechcraft King Air C90A shattered against the rocks near a picturesque waterfall outside the city of Caratinga, where the artiste had been scheduled to perform.

The authorities said the plane hit an electrical tower just kilometres from the Caratinga airport, but it was unclear whether that caused the accident or if the aircraft was already on its way down.

Air force officials were at the scene last Saturday investigating.

Nicknamed the "Queen of Suffering", Mendonca was known for ballads of heartbreak and spurned lovers, but also for singing of women's empowerment and the need to "overcome" - the title of one of her most famous songs.

She had 22 million subscribers on YouTube, 39 million followers on Instagram and more than eight million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Her death drew heartfelt tributes from public figures ranging from Brazilian music legend Caetano Veloso to football superstar Neymar - who dedicated a goal to her last Saturday - to the country's President Jair Bolsonaro.

"She was one of the greatest artists of her generation," Mr Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter, saying the country was "in shock".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE