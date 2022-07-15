Bradley Cooper rumoured to be dating Huma Abedin

LOS ANGELES • Actor Bradley Cooper is rumoured to have been seeing Ms Huma Abedin, who filed for divorce from disgraced politician Anthony Weiner in 2017 following his sexting scandal and conviction.

Cooper and Ms Abedin were said to have been brought together by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and have been dating under the radar for a few months, according to entertainment portal Page Six which broke the news, quoting multiple anonymous sources.

They had both attended the Met Gala separately in May and had even walked the red carpet within metres of one another.

The gala has been organised by Wintour since 1995.

Ms Abedin's representative had no comment on the rumour, while Cooper's did not respond.

Ms Abedin, 46, was the vice-chair of Ms Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign for President of the United States and still works as her Chief of Staff.

She is near to finalising her divorce from Weiner, 57, whom she married in 2010. They have a 10-year-old son, Jordan.

The former Democratic congressman from New York was sentenced in 2017 to 21 months in prison for sexting with a minor.

Cooper, 47, was briefly dating Glee actress Dianna Agron before Ms Abedin. The actor-director of A Star Is Born (2018) has a five-year-old daughter, Lea, with his exfiancee, model Irina Shayk, 36. They broke up in 2019.

Ms Abedin wrote a best-selling memoir, Both/And: A Life In Many Worlds last year, which touched on the sex scandal and how it affected the 2016 presidential campaign.

It is set to be turned into a television series starring Freida Pinto, best known for her role in hit movie Slumdog Millionaire (2008).