Brad Pitt unveils his sculptures at a first art show

Brad Pitt’s sculptures were revealed as part of a larger exhibition by Thomas Houseago, alongside a ceramic series by Nick Cave. PHOTO: SARA HILDEN ART MUSEUM/FACEBOOK
Updated
Published
7 hours ago

HELSINKI – In the actor’s first public art exhibition, Brad Pitt has unveiled his sculptures in a lakeside art museum in Finland, the gallery said on Monday.

Located in Finland’s third largest city of Tampere, this is the first time the “largely self-taught” American star presented his sculptures to the public, Sara Hilden Art Museum said.

Pitt’s sculptures were revealed by the actor himself last Saturday as part of a larger exhibition by British artist Thomas Houseago, alongside a ceramic series by Australian alternative rocker Nick Cave.

“For Nick and I, this is a new world and our first entry. It just feels right,” Pitt told Finnish broadcaster Yle at the opening ceremony.

Pitt’s work includes a moulded plaster panel “depicting a gunfight” and a series of house-shaped silicone sculptures that have been each shot with a different gauge of ammunition.

“To me, it’s about self-reflection. It’s about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where have I misstepped,” Pitt said at the opening.

The 58-year-old actor’s unexpected visit took the Nordic country by surprise as his involvement in the exhibition was not previously announced.

“In that sense, this is exciting and wonderful,” said chief curator Sarianne Soikkonen.

As well as hosting Pitt’s sculptures for the first time, the art show is Houseago’s exhibition debut in the Nordic countries.

The decision to include his friends Cave and Pitt in his exhibition was shaped by the pandemic and “events in Houseago’s personal life”, Ms Soikkonen said. AFP

More On This Topic
Brad Pitt's latest GQ cover goes viral because of its funeral vibes
Brad Pitt was man enough to wear a skirt. Are you?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top